Domiciliary care

Carewatch (Hampshire South)

15 East Links, Tollgate Business Park, Chandlers Ford, Eastleigh,
SO53 3TG
023 8090 0911
www.carewatch.co.uk

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • Carewatch Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
