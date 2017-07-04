Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Carewatch (Rugby)

29-31 Clifton Road, Rugby,
CV21 3PY
01788 567681
www.carewatch.co.uk

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • Carewatch Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Claire Williams

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
