Domiciliary care

Carewatch (St Helens)

Units 3 and 4, Waterside Court, St Helens Technology Centre, St Helens,
WA9 1UA
0370 192 4618

Local authority

  • St Helens

Who runs this service

  • Carewatch Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Julie Hughes

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
