Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Carewatch (Wirral)

Gateway House, The Gateway, Old Hall Road, Bromborough, Wirral,
CH62 3NX
01908 557966
www.carewatch.co.uk

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Carewatch Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Christina Taylor

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017