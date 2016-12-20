Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Caring 4 All

18 The Stiles, Market Street, Hailsham,
BN27 2JQ
01323 440667

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring 4 All Ltd

Registered manager

Janet Moon

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
