Domiciliary care

Caring Direct Ltd

8 Freeport Office Village, Century Drive, Braintree,
CM77 8YG
01376 653162

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Direct Ltd

Registered manager

Mandy Brown

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
