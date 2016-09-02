Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Caring for You

The Old Bakery, 158 Bridge Road, Horbury, Wakefield,
WF4 5NR
01924 271132

Local authority

  • Wakefield

Who runs this service

  • Mr Peter Paul Hunter

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
