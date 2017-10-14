Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Caring Hands Homecare (Fylde and Wyre) Limited

3 Riversway Business Village, Navigation Way, Preston,
PR2 2YP
01772 747386
www.caringhandsgroup.com

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Caring Hands Homecare (Fylde & Wyre) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Inadequate
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Inadequate
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
