Domiciliary care

Caring Personal Assistants Ltd - Head Office

Unit 12, Step Business Centre, Wortley Road, Deepcar, Sheffield,
S36 2UH
07928 388527
www.cpacare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Sheffield

Who runs this service

  • Caring Personal Assistants Ltd

Registered manager

Andrew Redmond

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
