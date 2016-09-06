Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Caritas Care Solutions

213-217 Building B, Melton Court, Gibson Lane, Melton, North Ferriby,
HU14 3HH
01482 963150
www.caritascaresolutions.co.uk

Local authority

  • East Riding of Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Caritas Care Solutions Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
