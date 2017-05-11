Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Carleton Court Residential Home Limited

Carleton Road, Skipton,
BD23 2BE
01756 701220
www.carletoncourtskipton.co.uk

About Carleton Court Residential Home Limited

Built around 1900 as a family home, Carleton Court was, for many years, the Christ Church Vicarage. This family home, with many original features, has been extensively refurbished to provide comfortable accommodation for up to 24 residents on the outskirts of the market town of Skipton. Residents and staff are encouraged to involve themselves in a varied programme of social activities both in and out of the home. Residents are encouraged to maintain active contact with the church of their choice. They can also bring any small furnishings and objects to personalise their rooms. There is a sun lounge, two dining rooms, a reception hall with sweeping staircase, as well as specially designed bathrooms, en suite rooms and an eight-person lift.

Accommodation

  • 24Residents
  • 24Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Yorkshire

Who runs this service

  • Carleton Court Residential Home Ltd

Registered manager

Carolyn Wagstaff

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

