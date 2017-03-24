Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Carlisle Mencap Limited

Unit J3, Duchess Avenue, Kingmoor Park North, Carlisle,
CA6 4SN
01228 674393
www.carlislemencap.co.uk

Local authority

  • Cumbria

Who runs this service

  • Carlisle Mencap Limited

Registered manager

Karen Routledge

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017