Nursing home

Carrington Court

190 Darby Lane, Hindley, Wigan,
WN2 3DU
01942 526220
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/carrington-court

About Carrington Court

Carrington Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing care in a residential area next to a primary school in Hindley near Wigan. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. The home has close links with its local community, and residents go on regular outings to the beach, local parks, pub lunches and shops. Organised activities include gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, gentle exercise, flower arranging, pet therapy, coffee mornings and a cinema. The garden has a relaxing water feature and summerhouse.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Wigan

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
