Residential care home

Carrington House

Carrington Way, Wincanton,
BA9 9BE
01963 32150
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Carrington House

Carrington House is a purpose-built residential home situated near the centre of Wincanton in the heart of rural Somerset. Located near to shops, cafes, the library, and other local amenities, the home maintains close relationships with the local community. Carrington House is furnished to a high standard throughout, and all bedrooms are fitted with a nurse call system. Accommodation consists of single rooms, although shared accommodation may be available on request. Lift access is available to all parts of the home. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the cosy communal seating areas, lounges and well-appointed dining area. Gardens and a patio area provide a pleasant, safe seating area for residents and visitors to enjoy. A daily activities programme is tailored to suit residents' interests and abilities, and residents are invited to regular outings, visiting local beauty spots and places of interest.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 19Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 25Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Tammy-Marie Whiting

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Inadequate
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

