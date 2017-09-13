Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Residential care home

Cary Brook

Millbrook Gardens, Castle Cary,
BA7 7EE
01963 359700
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Cary Brook

Cary Brook is located in the popular market town of Castle Cary, close to shops and local amenities. Cary Brook is a well-established residential home with many years experience in providing care to people living with dementia. Staff are specifically trained in this specialised care. The home provides a warm and friendly environment, especially adapted to ensure the safety, security and comfort of residents. Accommodation consists of single bedrooms, furnished to a high standard, and residents are encouraged to bring their own possessions to add that finishing touch. All rooms are fitted with a nurse call system. There is an attractive enclosed garden and patio area for residents and their guests. Activities co-ordinators organise daily activities, regular visiting entertainers, and events. There are minibus outings throughout the year to local places of interest, the coast, the theatre and other days out.

Accommodation

  • 45Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 37Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Judith Pullen

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

