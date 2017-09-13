Cary Brook is located in the popular market town of Castle Cary, close to shops and local amenities. Cary Brook is a well-established residential home with many years experience in providing care to people living with dementia. Staff are specifically trained in this specialised care. The home provides a warm and friendly environment, especially adapted to ensure the safety, security and comfort of residents. Accommodation consists of single bedrooms, furnished to a high standard, and residents are encouraged to bring their own possessions to add that finishing touch. All rooms are fitted with a nurse call system. There is an attractive enclosed garden and patio area for residents and their guests. Activities co-ordinators organise daily activities, regular visiting entertainers, and events. There are minibus outings throughout the year to local places of interest, the coast, the theatre and other days out.

