Castle View Care Home is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care and care to young people with physical disabilities in a quiet part of Dumbarton, near the A82. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system and some have views across the garden. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed by arrangement. Organised activities include animal therapy, arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening and performances by entertainers. There is a lawned garden with an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

