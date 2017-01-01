Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Cathkin House Care Home

147 Glasgow Road, Nerston, East Kilbride, Glasgow,
G74 4PA
01355 234070

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 44Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • South Lanarkshire

Additional care services

  • Access to a GP Access to a GP

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
