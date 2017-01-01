Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Residential care home

Catmoor House

Birch Crescent, Scone, Perth,
PH2 6LD
01738 552360

About Catmoor House

Catmoor House is a purpose-built home offering nursing care in a residential area of Scone in Perth, near the A94. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. Regular activities include exercise classes, performances by local school children, and minibus trips to local attractions. There_s a garden with an open and secure patio area with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Perth & Kinross

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
