Catmoor House is a purpose-built home offering nursing care in a residential area of Scone in Perth, near the A94. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly and have TV points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, mobile hairdresser, and small pets are allowed. Regular activities include exercise classes, performances by local school children, and minibus trips to local attractions. There_s a garden with an open and secure patio area with comfortable seating.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.