Domiciliary care

Caxton Recruiting Services Ltd

Unit 4, 37-39 Western Road, Mitcham,
CR4 3ED
020 8646 1637

Local authority

  • Merton

Who runs this service

  • Caxton Recruiting Services Ltd

Registered manager

Gladys Lemoh

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
