Domiciliary care

CCK Support Ltd

Unit 1, Wealden Forest Park, Herne Common, Herne Bay,
CT6 7LQ
01227 668041
www.ccksupport.co.uk

Local authority

  • Kent

Who runs this service

  • CCK Support Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
