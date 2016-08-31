Accommodation at Cedar Court is spread over two floors, accessible by lifts. The home also has a variety of living areas, some of which have televisions and others are best suited to residents who want to enjoy some quiet time. Residents and visitors can enjoy the courtyard garden area. A varied programme of social and leisure pursuits is organised, including trips to local attractions and the shops.

