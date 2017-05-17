Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Cedar Court Residential and Nursing Home

22-27 Long Street, Wigston, Leicester,
LE18 2BP
0116 257 1330
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/cedar-court

About Cedar Court Residential and Nursing Home

Situated in a residential area of Leicester, Cedar Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. The home has quiet lounges to relax and unwind and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests and socialising with friends and family. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser and chiropodist, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drink. Among the organised activities are arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, themed cuisine, church services and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library and the park. There is also an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating in the garden.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 20Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 28Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Leicestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Louise Mcquone

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
