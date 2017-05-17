Situated in a residential area of Leicester, Cedar Court is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have garden views. The home has quiet lounges to relax and unwind and an entertainment room for hobbies and interests and socialising with friends and family. There_s a GP service, visiting hairdresser and chiropodist, and a kitchenette for visitors to make drink. Among the organised activities are arts and crafts, quizzes, gardening, professional entertainment, music therapy, flower arranging, animal therapy, themed cuisine, church services and coffee mornings Residents enjoy regular outings to local places of interest including the library and the park. There is also an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating in the garden.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.