Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

CEME Campus

C/O LPTC Room 206, C E M E Innovation Centre, Marsh Way, Rainham,
RM13 8EU
020 7101 3260
www.promisecareservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Havering

Who runs this service

  • Promise Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017