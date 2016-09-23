Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Centrepoint The Top Suite

Old Co Op Building, Lugsdale Road, Widnes,
WA8 6DJ
0151 420 4968
www.holisticcaringservices.co.uk

Local authority

  • Halton

Who runs this service

  • Holistic Caring Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
