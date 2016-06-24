Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Chandlers Ford Care Home

88 Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford, Eastleigh,
SO53 2RD
023 8026 7963
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/chandlers-ford

About Chandlers Ford Care Home

Situated in the village of Chandlers Ford, just south of Winchester and close to the M3, Chandlers Ford is a purpose-built home offering nursing care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and there are several communal bathrooms situated throughout the home. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It has its own minibus for outings to local places of interest such as garden centres, the local church and supermarket. Organised activities include art and crafts quizzes, music and movement and professional entertainers. An attractive garden sees green-fingered enthusiasts helping to keep the herb garden and outdoor area looking good and there_s a secure patio area.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 26Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hampshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
