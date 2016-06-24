Situated in the village of Chandlers Ford, just south of Winchester and close to the M3, Chandlers Ford is a purpose-built home offering nursing care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system, and there are several communal bathrooms situated throughout the home. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropody and alternative therapy services. It has its own minibus for outings to local places of interest such as garden centres, the local church and supermarket. Organised activities include art and crafts quizzes, music and movement and professional entertainers. An attractive garden sees green-fingered enthusiasts helping to keep the herb garden and outdoor area looking good and there_s a secure patio area.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.