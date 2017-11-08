Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Nursing home

Chaseview Nursing Home

Water Street, Chase Terrace, Burntwood,
WS7 1AW
01543 672666
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/chaseview

About Chaseview Nursing Home

Chaseview is a purpose-built home providing dementia, nursing and end of life care in Burntwood, near Cannock and Lichfield and close to the M6. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, and regular visits from a hairdresser, chiropodist and other therapists. The entertainment room is a great place to pursue hobbies and interests, and organised activities include board games, gardening club, arts and crafts, quizzes, animal visits and school performances. The home also has two cinema rooms showing new and old movies complete with popcorn and confectionary. There are lawned gardens and enclosed courtyard areas with comfortable seating.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Staffordshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Jennifer Khadoo

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
