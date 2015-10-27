Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Cheshire East Council Reablement and Shared Lives Services

Ground Floor, Westfields,, c/o Municipal Buildings, Earle Street,, Crewe,
CW1 2BJ
01270 375309

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire East Council

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
