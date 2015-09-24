Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Cheshire Homecare Services Limited

Fidelity House, 12A Stocks Lane, Chester,
CH3 5TF
01244 346644
www.cheshirehomecare.com

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire Homecare Services Limited

Registered manager

Debbie Leigh

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
