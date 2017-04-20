Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Chetwynd Road

26 Chetwynd Road, Southsea,
PO4 0NB
023 9229 5401

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Care Management Group Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Nash

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
