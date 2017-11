Chollacott House is a substantial Edwardian building half a mile from the centre of Tavistock. It has 42 bedrooms, including those in its recently completed wing. The home has a lounge and conservatory, spa bath, audio library and gardens. It is visited by a hairdresser, chiropodist, dentist and an optician and activities include aromatherapy massage, reminiscence work, music and gentle exercise _ and it offers daily homemade cakes.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.