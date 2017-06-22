Chorlton Place in Chorlton, Manchester, is a purpose-built home offering nursing, residential, respite and end of life care, not far from the M60. All bedrooms have en suite facilities and are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There_s a GP service, plus regular visits from a mobile hairdresser. An activities co-ordinator runs sessions such as arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, musical events, gentle exercise, gardening and a weekly church service. There_s a large garden where green-fingered enthusiasts can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area complete with comfortable seating.

