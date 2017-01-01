Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Church Lane Mews Supported Living Service

1-16 Church Lane Mews, Churchwell Avenue, Magherafelt,
BT45 6FE
028 7936 6819

Who runs this service

  • Northern HSC Trust
