Domiciliary care

CIG Services Limited

12 Bader Gardens, Slough,
SL1 9DN
01753 523492

Local authority

  • Slough

Who runs this service

  • CIG Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
