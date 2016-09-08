Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Circle of Care Service, West Green Learning Centre, Park View Academy

Langham Road, London,
N15 3RB
020 8829 9830

Local authority

  • Haringey

Who runs this service

  • Circle of Care Service Limited

Registered manager

Ekua Essiam-Togobo

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
