Domiciliary care

CJP Outreach Services Ltd

144 Bradley View, Holywell Green, Halifax,
HX4 9EA
01422 372395
www.cjpos.co.uk

Local authority

  • Calderdale

Who runs this service

  • CJP Outreach Services Ltd

Registered manager

Christopher Pearson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
