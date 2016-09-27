Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Clarendon Home Care

185 Elm Road, Kingston Upon Thames,
KT2 6HY
020 8439 7722
www.clarendonhomecare.com

Local authority

  • Kingston-upon-Thames

Who runs this service

  • Clarendon Home Care Limited

Registered manager

David Vincent

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
