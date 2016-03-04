Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Clarity Health Care and Agency Services LTD

13 Moelwyn Drive, Rivacre, Ellesmere Port,
CH66 1TY
0151 356 8928

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • Clarity Healthcare and Agency Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
