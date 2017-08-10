Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Clarity Homecare Ltd

Unit 2b, 11-13 Eagle Parade, Buxton,
SK17 6EQ
01298 27437

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Clarity Homecare Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
