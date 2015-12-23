Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

ClarkeCare Limited

The Lilly Suite, Nowton Court Village, Nowton Road, Bury St Edmunds,
IP29 5LU
01284 365247
www.clarkecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • ClarkeCare Limited

Registered manager

Lorraine Clarke

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
