Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Clarriots Care (Lancashire South)

Suite 3a-3c, Ribble House, Meanygate, Bamber Bridge, Preston,
PR5 6UP
01772 627049
www.clarriots.co.uk

Local authority

  • Lancashire

Who runs this service

  • Richardson Trading Ltd

Registered manager

Michelle Richardson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017