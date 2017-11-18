Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Clarriots Care Liverpool South & Knowlsey South

Unit 27 Meridian Business Village, Hansby Drive, Liverpool,
L24 9LG
0333 202 6391
www.clarriots.co.uk

Local authority

  • Liverpool

Who runs this service

  • Jackie Achilles Ltd

Registered manager

Jacqueline Achilles

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
