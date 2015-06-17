Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Nursing home

Claydon House

8 Wallands Crescent, Lewes,
BN7 2QT
01273 474844
About Claydon House

Claydon House is a double-fronted Victorian house with 45 bedrooms, providing residential and nursing care, while a purpose-built extension provides specialist dementia support. This combination of nursing and dementia care in one location ensures that residents' changing care requirements can be catered for, without the need to move to a different service. Each floor has its own lounge and kitchenette with views over the gardens and surrounding areas.

Accommodation

  • 47Residents
  • 46Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Karen Grainger

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
