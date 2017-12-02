Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Clece Care Services Limited - Buckinghamshire

Unit 1, Anglo Office Park, Cressex Business Park, Lincoln Road, High Wycombe,
HP12 3RH
01494 412280
www.clececare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Clece Care Services Limited

Registered manager

Clare Juniper

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
