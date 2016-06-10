Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Cleveland Care at Home Limited t/a Home Instead Senior Care

Suite 5a, Surtees Business Centre, Bowesfield Lane, Preston Farm, Stockton On Tees,
TS18 3HP
01642 309650

Local authority

  • Stockton-on-Tees

Who runs this service

  • Cleveland Care at Home Limited

Registered manager

Joanne Page

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
