Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Clia Care (Disraeli Lodge)

Apartment 5, 1C Osiers Road, London,
SW18 1NL
07738 510983
www.cliacare.com

Local authority

  • Wandsworth

Who runs this service

  • Clia Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017