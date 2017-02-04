Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Closer Than Close Home Care Limited

227 High Street, Epping,
CM16 4BP
01992 560099
www.closerthanclosehomecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Closer Than Close Homecare Limited

Registered manager

Jennifer Biggins

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
