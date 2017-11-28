Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Domiciliary care

Comfort Call (Salford)

241-243 Monton Road, Eccles, Manchester,
M30 9PS
0161 787 7567

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • Comfort Call Limited

Registered manager

Amanda Cain

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Inadequate
Email & Print
Which? works for you © Which? 2017