Domiciliary care

Comfort Home Care

Sunningmead Community Centre, Lazenby Road, Tiverton,
EX16 4AL
01884 251555
www.comforthomecaredevon.com

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Victoria Burston

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
