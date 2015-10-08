Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Comforts Independent Living Care

Rex House, Office 103, 354 Ballards Lane, London,
N12 0DD
020 8368 4260

Local authority

  • Barnet

Who runs this service

  • Comforts Independent Living Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
