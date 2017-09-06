Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy

Domiciliary care

Community Care North East

Unit 10, Enterprise City, Meadowfield Avenue, Spennymoor,
DL16 6JF
0191 477 9055

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Community Care North East

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
